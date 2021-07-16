Xbox Series X|S Tops PS5 In US June Sales, Best-Selling Games Revealed

The NPD Group has released its monthly sales report for June, revealing which games, consoles, and accessories sold the best in the US, while also providing an overall snapshot of the health of the business in America.

Total spending on video games--across games, hardware, and accessories--was up by 5% for June 2021 compared to June 2020, reaching $4.9 billion. For the first six months of 2021, total spending was $28.9 billion, up 15% compared to the first six months of 2020.

Once again, the Nintendo Switch was the top-selling home console in the US during June 2021 for unit sales. However, the Xbox Series family of consoles performed the best in terms of dollar sales. In fact, dollar sales of Xbox hardware in June was the highest ever for a June month, eclipsing the previous record set in June 2011.

For the first half of 2021, the Nintendo Switch remains the best-selling console in the US in terms of both unit and dollar sales. The PlayStation 5, meanwhile, continues to be the fastest-selling console in US history based on unit sales through its first eight months.

All major consoles are currently supply-constrained. The big numbers for Xbox in June came during the same month as the company's big Xbox E3 2021 briefing. Sony did not hold one of its own.

Total spending on hardware for June 2021 in the US rose by a massive 112% compared to June 2020, adding up to $401 million. This represented the highest hardware figures for a June month since June 2008 ($617 million). Through June, total spending on hardware in the US reached $2.3 billion, which is up 45% compared to the first half of 2020, driven in part by the launch of new consoles.

Moving to game sales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was June 2021's best-selling game in the US. It also hit the highest launch-month dollar sales for any title in the series, more than doubling the previous record-setter, which was 2016's Ratchet & Clank for PS4.

Nintendo's Mario Golf: Super Rush was the No. 3 overall best-seller in the US for June 2021, and this doesn't even include digital sales. Super Rush had the highest launch-month dollar sales for any game in franchise history, passing Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour back in July 2003.

Another mover during June 2021 was Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, which climbed from 51st in May to 17th in June thanks in part to the launch of the Switch edition. Additionally, Sea of Thieves climbed from 36th in May to inside the top 20 in June due to the A Pirate's Life update.

In total, spending on games reached $4.319 billion for June 2021, representing a 1% increase year-over-year.

In terms of accessories, total spending dropped by 1% to $207 million. For the first half of 2021, total spending on accessories amounted to $1.2 billion, which was up 14% year-over-year.

The black DualSense controller for the PS5 was the best-selling accessory overall in June 2021, while the white version is the top seller for the first half of 2021.

June 2021 Game Sales All Platforms

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Mario Golf: Super Rush* MLB The Show 21^ Scarlet Nexus Resident Evil Village Mario Kart 8* Minecraft Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mortal Kombat 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Assassin's Creed Valhalla Super Mario 3D World* Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Pokemon: Sword/Shield* Sea of Thieves

*Digital sales not included

^Xbox digital sales not included

Year-To-Date Ending June 2021

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Resident Evil Village MLB The Show 21^ Super Mario 3D World* Spider-Man: Miles Morales Monster Hunter: Rise Mario Kart 8* Assassin's Creed Valhalla Outriders Minecraft

*Digital sales not included

^Xbox digital sales not included

12 Months Ending June 2021

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Madden NFL 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ghost of Tsushima Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* NBA 2K21* Marvel's Avengers Mario Kart 8*

*Digital sales not included

June 2021 Nintendo Sales

Mario Golf Super Rush*

Mario Kart 8*

Animal Crossing: New Horizons*

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*

Super Mario 3D World*

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

Pokemon Sword/Shield*

New Pokemon Snap*

Super Mario Party*

Minecraft*

*Digital sales not included

June 2021 PlayStation Sales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Resident Evil Village Scarlet Nexus Minecraft Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ghost of Tsushima Final Fantasy VII: Remake

June 2021 Xbox Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Resident Evil Village Mass Effect Legendary Edition Assassin's Creed Valhalla Scarlet Nexus Forza Horizon 4 It Takes Two Mortal Kombat 11 MLB The Show 21*

*Digital sales not included