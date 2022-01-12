Xbox Series X|S Reach 1 Million Sold In The UK After 108% Growth And Biggest December Ever

The Xbox Series X|S family of consoles have surpassed 1 million units sold in the UK since launch in November 2020, according to data from GfK reported by GI.biz.

December 2021 was the biggest month for Xbox Series X|S sales since launch, and the 108% month-over-month uptick in December specifically was attributable to more Series X units being in stock, the report said.

Microsoft itself does not announce Xbox sales numbers, so third-party reports and other estimates are the main way figures are divulged. Recently, an analyst estimated that the Xbox Series X|S consoles combined to ship 12 million units since launch globally.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer told The New York Times recently that the demand is outpacing supply for new consoles, despite supply being as big as it's ever been.

"When you think about trying to go get an Xbox or a new PlayStation right now in the market, they're really hard to find," Spencer said. "And it's not because supply is smaller than it's ever been. Supply is actually as big as it's ever been. It’s that demand is exceeding the supply for all of us."

Sales numbers for video games in the US will be announced on January 18, which is when the NPD group will divulge the best-selling consoles and games for December 2021 and the full year.