Xbox Series X|S Now Has The Original Xbox Animated Background

The original Xbox animation, with all of its neon-green-and-black vibes, has returned to the Xbox Series X|S. It's now been added to the current generation of Xbox consoles as a dynamic background.

The new dynamic background is a much higher-resolution version of the laser-green orb, and it's a free addition as part of the latest Xbox system update. Of course, the original Xbox interface doesn't come over--no surprise changes to the Xbox Series X|S dashboard--but it's nonetheless a nice gesture to Xbox nostalgia from Microsoft. Let's hope that one day Microsoft will let us relive the glory days of the original Xbox's lava lamp startup animation, as well. You can see video of the dynamic background in action in the embed below, via The Verge.

Xbox insiders can now access the original Xbox dashboard animation as a dynamic background called "The Original" pic.twitter.com/Nvh6D8iw2X — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 11, 2021

In addition to this surprise dynamic background and the Motes dynamic background, the latest Xbox Series X|S update brought a number of welcome changes to the Xbox Series X|S user experience. Most notably, it addresses user complaints about the performance of the Quick Resume feature. Following the update, Quick Resume should be, well, quicker and more reliable.

The update also adds a passthrough audio option, letting you switch on a setting that'll improve audio quality in media apps if you have an external sound system. Finally, it also adds some functionality to parental controls, enabling parents to block multiplayer modes on a title-by-title basis.