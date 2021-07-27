Apex Legends Emergence Halo Infinite Beta Hearthstone United Cancelled MH Rise Palamute Pokemon Go August New Ghostbusters Trailer

Xbox Series X|S Is Fastest-Selling Xbox Ever, Despite Shortages; Hardware Sales Up 172%

Estimates put sales at 6.5 million units so far.

The Xbox Series X|S console platform is the fastest-selling Xbox of all time so far over a similar period of time in the market, with total sales reaching an estimated 6.5 million units.

For the period from launch until now, the Xbox Series X|S is the fastest-selling Xbox console family ever, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on the company's earnings call today.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad said his firm estimates that the total sell-in figure for the Xbox Series X|S is 6.5 million as of June 30. This is ahead of 5.7 million for the Xbox One and 5.0 million for the Xbox 360 over a similar period after launch. Ahmad also reminded people that, although the Xbox One shipped more units than the Xbox 360 in the beginning of its lifecycle, the Xbox 360 outsold it in the long run.

The sales achievements for the Xbox Series X|S--and the PS5, which is also the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever--are notable in part due to the ongoing chip shortages throttling supply.

In other news, Xbox had a strong quarter, with total gaming revenue rising by 11%, or $357 million, for the period. Xbox hardware surged even more, by 172%, thanks in part to the Xbox Series X|S. Content and services, however, declined by 4% due to lower third-party game sales.

Xbox Game Pass, which is a key driver for the Xbox business, saw growth during the period, as did first-party game sales, Microsoft said.

Sony and Nintendo will announce their own earnings reports next week, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more on how the big platform-holders are performing from a business perspective.

