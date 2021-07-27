Xbox Series X|S Is Fastest-Selling Xbox Ever, Despite Shortages; Hardware Sales Up 172%

The Xbox Series X|S console platform is the fastest-selling Xbox of all time so far over a similar period of time in the market, with total sales reaching an estimated 6.5 million units.

For the period from launch until now, the Xbox Series X|S is the fastest-selling Xbox console family ever, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on the company's earnings call today.

Microsoft CEO @satyanadella on Xbox / gaming. "We're all in on games. The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation." — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 27, 2021

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad said his firm estimates that the total sell-in figure for the Xbox Series X|S is 6.5 million as of June 30. This is ahead of 5.7 million for the Xbox One and 5.0 million for the Xbox 360 over a similar period after launch. Ahmad also reminded people that, although the Xbox One shipped more units than the Xbox 360 in the beginning of its lifecycle, the Xbox 360 outsold it in the long run.

The sales achievements for the Xbox Series X|S--and the PS5, which is also the fastest-selling PlayStation console ever--are notable in part due to the ongoing chip shortages throttling supply.

Supply for Series X|S improved in the past quarter, with hardware revenue up 20% QoQ. https://t.co/ypHqyTqZzo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 27, 2021

In other news, Xbox had a strong quarter, with total gaming revenue rising by 11%, or $357 million, for the period. Xbox hardware surged even more, by 172%, thanks in part to the Xbox Series X|S. Content and services, however, declined by 4% due to lower third-party game sales.

Xbox Game Pass, which is a key driver for the Xbox business, saw growth during the period, as did first-party game sales, Microsoft said.

Xbox Quarterly Results

- Gaming Revenue increased by $357 Million, up 11%

- Xbox Hardware increased by 172% due to strength of Xbox Series X|S sales

- Content and Services decreased 4% due to decline in 3rd party titles

- Game Pass Subscribers and first-party games saw growth pic.twitter.com/seyk9Dzcgo — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 27, 2021

Sony and Nintendo will announce their own earnings reports next week, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more on how the big platform-holders are performing from a business perspective.