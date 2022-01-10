Xbox Series X|S Has Outsold All Previous Xbox Consoles At This Point In Their Life Cycles

There have been more Xbox Series X|S consoles sold at this point in their life cycle than during the equivalent periods for any previous Xbox console, Microsoft has revealed.

In an interview with the New York Times, Microsoft's Phil Spencer discussed how hard it currently is to find a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series console. He says it's not because supply is lower than it has been in the past, but that demand is so much higher.

"At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes. So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand," explained Spencer.

The global COVID-19 pandemic accelerated interest in gaming as more people stayed home. Spencer says, "The swell in usage in gaming was a surprise to us. Back in — what would it have been — March, April of 2020 — we sold out of consoles, which we never do."

Here, Spencer is talking about the Xbox One. In July 2020, Microsoft also announced that One X and One S All-Digital Editions would be discontinued ahead of the Series X|S launch. The demand for gaming consoles has been so high that even last generation PlayStation 4 consoles have increased in price.

Despite shortages of consoles last year, Microsoft says that the Xbox Series X|S is the fastest-selling Xbox ever. In 2022, there's plenty of new content that Xbox Series owners can look forward to, such as Redfall and Starfield.