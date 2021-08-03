Pokemon Unite Patch Notes Blizzard President Leaves Halo Infinite Beta New Rick & Morty Short Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Series X Restock Tracker

Xbox Series X|S Aqua Shift Controller Special Edition Announced

The new prismatic color finish on this Xbox controller shifts in the light, and preorders start today.

Microsoft has announced a new special-edition Xbox Series X|S controller with a pretty blue finish. The Aqua Shift Special Edition controller has a prismatic paint job that shines in the light. It's available for preorder now and will be available starting August 31.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition

$70

The controller features the usual Series X functionality, along with rubberized side grips with a special color swirl. It notably costs $70, the same price as other recent special-edition controllers like the Space Jam controllers, or a custom color scheme from Xbox Design Lab. That makes about $10-20 more than most standard controller colors, so you're paying a premium for the unique look.

For more, check out our guides to the best Xbox Series X controllers and best Xbox accessories. And if you happen to use your Xbox as a media device, you may want to check out the recently announced 8BitDo Media Remote.

