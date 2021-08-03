Xbox Series X|S Aqua Shift Controller Special Edition Announced

Microsoft has announced a new special-edition Xbox Series X|S controller with a pretty blue finish. The Aqua Shift Special Edition controller has a prismatic paint job that shines in the light. It's available for preorder now and will be available starting August 31.

