The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Series X|S Aqua Shift Controller Special Edition Announced
The new prismatic color finish on this Xbox controller shifts in the light, and preorders start today.
Microsoft has announced a new special-edition Xbox Series X|S controller with a pretty blue finish. The Aqua Shift Special Edition controller has a prismatic paint job that shines in the light. It's available for preorder now and will be available starting August 31.
Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition
$70
The controller features the usual Series X functionality, along with rubberized side grips with a special color swirl. It notably costs $70, the same price as other recent special-edition controllers like the Space Jam controllers, or a custom color scheme from Xbox Design Lab. That makes about $10-20 more than most standard controller colors, so you're paying a premium for the unique look.
For more, check out our guides to the best Xbox Series X controllers and best Xbox accessories. And if you happen to use your Xbox as a media device, you may want to check out the recently announced 8BitDo Media Remote.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Buy's Having A Big Clearance Sale On Games Right Now
- New Capcom PC Games Sale Brings Discounts On Monster Hunter Stories 2 And More
- PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2021 Are Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Amazon Prime's 7 Free Games For July 2021 Are Live
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games July 2021: Two Freebies Are Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation