Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Check Stock Ahead Of Black Friday

It will be a challenge to get an Xbox Series X or Series S to put under the tree this year. However, we are here to give you the best chance you can possibly have, whether it's for you or a loved one. Ever since launching roughly a year ago, both the Series X and Series S have been quite difficult to find. Retailers don't have them readily available on shelves and online restocks tend to sell out in minutes. It probably won't get much easier to buy a Series X or Series S in the coming months due to increased demand during the holiday season. That said, it's not uncommon to see multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks each week at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store.

We've rounded up retailer listings for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S below. We'll update this article every time a new restock is available, so you may want to bookmark this page and check back frequently. Keep in mind that it's easier to find the Series S than the Series X. The Series X and Series S are sometimes available via Xbox All Access, a purchasing agreement that lets you pay off the console and a Game Pass subscription in monthly installments ($35 for Series X, $25 for Series S).

Xbox Series X restocks: Retailer listings

Xbox Series S restocks: Retailer listings

Halo Infinite Xbox Series X: Retailer listings

Xbox Series X Black Friday restocks

Walmart will have the Xbox Series X and Series S in stock for Black Friday starting November 22. They will be available to purchase at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET but only if you're a Walmart+ member (at least at first). You will only be able to purchase the console online during Black Friday week at Walmart. Stock will be limited, but we imagine Walmart will treat Black Friday restocks like other recent restocks--releasing consoles in waves for purchase over multiple days. GameStop will have the Xbox Series X in stock at elect stores on Thanksgiving.

It's unclear if other retailers will have the Xbox Series X in stock for Black Friday, but it's a pretty safe bet that most major retailers will feature the Xbox Series X|S in their Black Friday ads.

Recent Xbox Series X restocks

You can find the most recent Xbox Series X and Series S restock dates below