Xbox Series X, PS5 Stock Might Be Available At Walmart Gamer Drop Sale
The in-store event is taking place soon, and might be your last chance to pick up a new console before Christmas.
Walmart is hosting a massive gaming-centric sale in just over a week's time, giving you another chance to grab some consoles, games, and accessories for less if you missed out on Black Friday.
The catch here, however, is that Walmart's Gamer Drop is set to be an in-store event only, meaning you won't be able to fill your cart and check out remotely. The benefit here is that the sale's brochure seems to hint at the availability of both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles, which would certainly make the trip well worth it.
Outside of the scarce consoles, you can expect to pick up a bunch of different controllers for each one, including Walmart's exclusive Red Camo Xbox Series X|S controller. The retailer will also have all three versions of the PS5 DualSense, including the new Midnight Black and Cosmic Red variations.
Some games will be sold at a discounted $25, too. These include FIFA 22, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, F1 2021, and more. Gaming accessories, such as Logitech's G915 TKL keyboard and Razer's Orochi V2 wireless mouse, will also be on sale.
Walmart's Gamer Drop starts on December 11, 2021 at store locations nationwide.
