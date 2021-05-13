Xbox Series X Expands To China, As Xbox Game Studios Reaches Deal With Tencent's Timi

Xbox has made a pair of big-time announcements for its expansion into China, including the first word on the Xbox Series X|S launch in China and a partnership with a big studio. On Thursday, Xbox China said it will announce the launch details for the Xbox Series X|S at some point this week. As analyst Daniel Ahmad reminds us, the next-gen console platform was approved for release back in December 2020, paving the way for this announcement.

For comparison, Sony just announced that the PS5 will launch in China on May 15. The Nintendo Switch, meanwhile, debuted in China at the end of 2019. In 2014, China lifted its 14-year ban on consoles, and since then, major companies have begun to release their system and games in the market.

Xbox China will announce the launch and release details for the Xbox Series X|S in mainland China this week.

The hardware was approved for release in China in December 2020.

Note. This news is not related to the TiMi x Xbox Games Studio news from earlier today.

Tencent's Timi Studios (Honor of Kings, Call of Duty Mobile) has formed a strategic partnership with Xbox Game Studios.

Not much info atm but will revolve around new game experiences.

The other piece of big Xbox news for China was that Xbox Game Studios has struck a deal with Timi Studios--the Tencent-owned giant behind Call of Duty Mobile--for some kind of future partnership. The full extent and nature of the deal was not made available.

Timi is also pushing into the west, recently opening a Los Angeles studio with a former Halo, Star Wars, and Battlefield veteran leading the team.

We'll report back as more details are made available about Microsoft's latest announcements for Xbox in China.