Xbox Series X 1TB Expansion Card Is On Sale For $188 In Excellent Deal

If you're already running out of space on your Xbox Series X or Series S, the best storage solution is Seagate's officially licensed 1TB NVMe SSD. Sadly, the expansion card is pretty pricey at a retail price of $220, but right now you can get it for one of the lowest prices we've seen. Newegg has Seagate's storage expansion card on sale for $188 with promo code EMCEYSB59. You'll get free shipping with your order, too.

Seagate's 1TB NVMe SSD is a tiny card that pops into a slot on the back of the Series X and Series S. It's currently the only external storage option for the new Xbox consoles that will allow you to play Xbox Series X games without transferring the files to the internal drive first. While you can use a regular external hard drive to store games, you'll have to go through the somewhat lengthy transfer process before you can play them on Series X. The convenience is what makes the Seagate 1TB NVMe SSD worth considering. This is a cheaper and simpler solution than the internal M.2 SSDs that Sony just announced can be used to expand the storage of the PS5.