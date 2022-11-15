Xbox Series S Is Discounted, Comes With Bonus Controller

This bundle deal is arguably better than the upcoming $250 Black Friday promotion.

With Black Friday around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be one of the most popular gaming products at major retailers. In fact, we already know that multiple retailers will have the Xbox Series S for $250 starting November 17. This bundle deal at eBay is worth considering too, though.

Xbox Series S + Wireless Controller

$280 (was $360)

Right now, you can get a brand-new Xbox Series S and an extra wireless controller (Carbon Black) for $280. If you were to buy these two items separately, you'd be spending roughly $350. Even if you compare it to the $250 Black Friday promotion, it's still arguably better, since we doubt that official Xbox controllers will be discounted to $30 during Black Friday. Essentially, you're spending the $250 and then another 30 bucks for a controller, which makes this an awesome deal.

This deal is being offered by Antonline, an authorized Microsoft reseller. Because of that, you can be sure that the items you receive will be no different from ones you'd get directly from Microsoft.

For more deals, check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday Xbox deals. If you own other platforms, we also have lists of the best Black Friday PlayStation and Switch deals.

