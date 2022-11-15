Xbox Series S Is Discounted, Comes With Bonus Controller

Right now, you can get a brand-new Xbox Series S and an extra wireless controller (Carbon Black) for $280. If you were to buy these two items separately, you'd be spending roughly $350. Even if you compare it to the $250 Black Friday promotion, it's still arguably better, since we doubt that official Xbox controllers will be discounted to $30 during Black Friday. Essentially, you're spending the $250 and then another 30 bucks for a controller, which makes this an awesome deal.

This deal is being offered by Antonline, an authorized Microsoft reseller. Because of that, you can be sure that the items you receive will be no different from ones you'd get directly from Microsoft.