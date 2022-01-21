Xbox Series S Inspired By Lunar New Year Revealed

Microsoft is celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Year of Tiger with a special-edition Xbox Series S and matching controller. The specially designed items aren't going on sale publicly, but fans can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win them.

The console and controller designs were created by Chinese cartoon artist Bu2ma (Bu-er-ma). The design shows a tiger with a "modern twist," featuring red and gold colors. "The custom design represents wellbeing and fortune, offering goodwill toward all gamers," Microsoft said.

A total of 15 consoles and controllers were made, and you can retweet the tweet below for a chance to win. People in China can enter through Wechat and bilibili. The full terms and conditions are available here.

"According to traditional Chinese culture, people born in the Year of the Tiger are strong-willed and confident, both of which are characteristics shared by our global Xbox family. Like the Tiger, Team Xbox is determined to bring the joy of gaming to everyone on the planet," Microsoft said.

The controller specifically has a red color scheme with a black ink finish; Microsoft pointed out that this is used frequently in Chinese wash paintings. A golden tiger (虎) written in Chinese is shown on the back of the controller.

Xbox isn't the only US gaming company celebrating the Lunar New Year. Psyonix recently announced a Lunar New Year event for Rocket League.