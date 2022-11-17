Xbox Series S Holiday Edition Now Available For $250

Ahead of Black Friday, The Xbox Series S "Holiday" Console is now available at major retailers for $250. With the gift-giving season around the corner, the Xbox Series S will likely be a popular pick this year, especially at this limited-time $250 price. We wouldn't be surprised to see the console sell out in the coming weeks, so if you want to put the Xbox Series S under the tree, it's a good idea to buy it as soon as possible.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition $250 ($300) The only difference between this holiday-themed Xbox Series S and the one that's available all the time is the packaging. You're still getting the console, a wireless controller, two AA batteries for said controller, plus an HDMI cable and the standard power cord--everything you need to set up and play. There are no pack-in games or promotional Game Pass or Xbox Live subscriptions included, so you either need to pay for those separately or link your existing Xbox account to access your digital game library and online services. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

For shoppers who don’t know the difference between Microsoft’s latest consoles: the Xbox Series S is a smaller, digital-only model of the Xbox Series X. The Series S can play all the same games as the Series X and supports many of the same next-gen features like Quick Resume, Raytracing, 120FPS gameplay, and Smart Delivery. The main differences are that the Xbox Series S doesn’t have a disc drive and can only play digital copies of games downloaded from the Microsoft Store app, and it only plays games in 1440p QHD rather than native 4K--though the device can upscale to 4K if you play and a UHD TV. The Series S also has a smaller 512GB internal SSD for storage compared to the Series X’s 1TB SSD, but you can purchase expandable storage. Check out GameSpot’s full Xbox Series S review and Xbox Series S versus Xbox Series X breakdown for more information.

This holiday-themed Xbox Series S bundle is just one of many gaming deals available right now, so be sure to check GameSpot’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage for all the best sales and discounts, including our roundup of the best Black Friday Xbox deals.