Xbox Series S Gets A Big Discount Today Only

If you're interested in the Xbox Series S, today's the day to buy one. One of Newegg's daily deals drops the price of the Xbox Series S from $300 to $270 with promo code 93XSR25. This is the second best deal we've seen on the Xbox Series S. Last month, Staples had the Series S for $255, but stock sold out very quickly. We'd expect Newegg to sell out before the end of the day, too. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X is currently in stock at Walmart.

The Xbox Series S has been much easier to find over the past couple of months. It's almost always in stock at major retailers, including Amazon.

The Xbox Series X, on the other hand, remains pretty scarce--though not nearly as elusive as the PS5 at this point. Walmart has had the Xbox Series X in stock since Monday. You have to be a Walmart+ member to purchase it, but this is the first time we've seen the Xbox Series X available for purchase multiple days in a row without selling out. You'll have to sign up for a paid Walmart+ membership--the free trial doesn't work--which costs $13 per month.