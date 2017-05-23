Xbox Scorpio Will Deliver "Very Best Console Version Of Games," Exec Says

If you're picking up a Project Scorpio console, you can expect to play the "very best console version" of games this year, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Asked on Twitter if games like Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII (presumably) will look better on Scorpio, Spencer said, "I'm very confident, from what we are seeing and hearing, Scorpio will be the very best console version of games this year."

According to Microsoft, Scorpio--or whatever name Microsoft ends up giving it--is the "most powerful console ever made." It boasts 6 teraflops of performance, including 326 GB/s of memory bandwidth. Additionally, Microsoft says the console's engine is the "most powerful console gaming processor ever created." The console has a vapor chamber that uses "advanced liquid-cooling," while it also uses the Hovis Method to maximize performance and minimize power consumption.

All Xbox One games work on Scorpio, though the Scorpio editions can look and perform better, in some cases, if developers want to do that. It is a similar situation with PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Microsoft is expected to share more details on Scorpio at E3 or sooner. Presumably we will learn the console's official name and price, among other things, in the weeks and months to come before the system's launch this holiday.

In other Xbox news, Microsoft's E3 2017 planning is taking shape. Microsoft conducted an end-to-end runthrough of its briefing today, which apparently took all day.

First end to end run through of our E3 show today on our full rehearsal stage. Room is full, should be a great day. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 23, 2017

Additionally, Microsoft Studios boss Shannon Loftis said the company may soon announce at least a partial list of the games it's bringing to and showing off at E3.

The Xbox E3 briefing this year takes place on a new day, Sunday, starting at 2 PM PT on June 11. GameSpot will bring you all the news from the event as it's announced.