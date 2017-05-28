Xbox Scorpio Coming To China This Year

Microsoft's new console, Project Scorpio, will launch in China later this year.

During a local event recently, Microsoft confirmed that the super-powerful system will be released in the country before the year is out. The system is also coming to the US and other markets this year.

#ProjectScorpio will be available this year for Xbox fans in China. Watch the announcement from our #MicrosoftEvent this week. pic.twitter.com/M44GX6yFhj — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 26, 2017

That Scorpio will launch in China this year is notable because the Xbox One came to China in 2014, some time after the system launched in the US and other regions in 2013. At the time of its release, the Xbox One was the first next-gen console to launch in China.

During the China announcement event this year, Microsoft called Scorpio the "most powerful game console ever," one that is 40 percent more powerful than any other console available today.

Scorpio--or whatever name Microsoft ends up giving it--will play all Xbox One games. These will "just perform better," Microsoft said.

Microsoft also confirmed that the Forza Racing Championship event will come to Shanghai's ChinaJoy event this summer.

With E3 coming up soon, we expect Microsoft will announce many more details about Scorpio soon. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.