The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Xbox Sale Has Huge Discounts On 2021's Biggest Games
Get some of Ubisoft's best games, Capcom's latest Resident Evil fright-fest, and more in the latest Xbox Live sale.
As the year winds to a close, it's important to take some time off, meet with your loved ones, and tell them not to disturb you, because you have some overdue gaming to catch up on. The festive break is a prime opportunity to grab some games, and if you're looking to spoil yourself with some retail therapy, then the latest Xbox game sale has some terrific deals to browse through.
We've listed highlights below, which include a number of this year's biggest hits and a few classics as well. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rider's Republic, and Watch Dogs Legion are discounted to low prices once again, while the superb Resident Evil Village has had its price cut in half. For quick stocking-stuffers that cost the same as a price of a coffee, you can grab the Batman: Arkham Collection, Metal Gear Solid V, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragonkeep.
If you're looking for one of Microsoft's monolithic consoles to play those games on, don't forget to check our Xbox Series X hub to see when retailers have new stock of them. For more Xbox, you can check our guide to every game on Xbox Game Pass, the best Xbox Game Pass games, and the best Xbox Series X games to play right now.
Best Black Friday Xbox Game Deals
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $24 (
$60)
- Batman: Arkham Collection -- $9 (
$60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $40 (
$60)
- BioShock: The Collection -- $10 (
$50)
- Bioware Bundle: Mass Effect Andromeda & Dragon Age Inquisition -- $12 (
$60)
- Borderlands 3 -- $15 (
$60)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- $30 (
$60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - Standard Edition -- $39 (
$60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time -- $30 (
$60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 (
$60)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil DLC -- $21 (
$30)
- Diablo: Prime Evil Collection -- $39 (
$60)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ -- $9 (
$60)
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition -- $15 (
$50)
- Far Cry 6 -- $36 (
$60)
- GTA V: Premium Edition -- $15 (
$30)
- Hitman 3 -- $24 (
$60)
- It Takes Two -- $20 (
$40)
- Lost Judgment -- $42 (
$60)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $35 (
$70)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- $39 (
$60)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition -- $30 (
$60)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain -- $6 (
$20)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate -- $18 (
$60)
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition -- $9 (
$90)
- NBA 2K22 -- $30 (
$60)
- Project Cars 3: Deluxe Edition -- $28 (
$95)
- Red Dead Online -- $10 (
$20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $24 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 2 and 3: Raccoon City Edition -- $26 (
$80)
- Resident Evil Village -- $30 (
$60)
- Rider's Republic -- $36 (
$60)
- Scarlet Nexus -- $36 (
$60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition -- $30 (
$60)
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 -- $24 (
$40)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate -- $30 (
$40)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- $14 (
$40)
- Tekken 7 -- $10 (
$50)
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragonkeep -- $5 (
$10)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 -- $20 (
$40)
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $15 (
$60)
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation