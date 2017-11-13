Xbox Reveals Black Friday Deals; Includes $189 Xbox One S Bundle

Black Friday deals may still be a few days away, but retailers are giving some early sneak peeks at their upcoming sales, and Microsoft is offering its lowest price yet on a Xbox One system. Starting November 23, you can buy a Xbox One S bundle for $189, $60 off the existing price.

The Xbox One S bundle includes an Xbox One S 500GB, a free select game of choice, a one-month Xbox Game Pass trial, and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial. Microsoft hasn't said what those select games are, but a photo on the deal's website suggests it includes Watch Dogs 2, Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection, and Just Dance 2018.

Microsoft is also offering deals of up to 65% off on many games, and an additional 10% off for Xbox Live Gold members. Those gold members can access the deals on November 17, with non-subscribers able to get the discounts starting November 21. Also starting November 21 is a deal on Xbox Design Lab Wireless Controllers. For $65 (plus free shipping), you can personalize your own for $15 off the normal retail price.

There are many other stores currently giving you a glimpse of their Black Friday offerings, including similar deals on the Xbox One S. GameSpot is working to find the best deals, and you can follow our coverage to make sure you don't miss any of them, including current previews from GameStop, Target, Kohl's, Walmart, and Best Buy.