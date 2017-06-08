Xbox Project Scorpio Unlocks More RAM For Developers

Microsoft has tweaked the Project Scorpio console to give developers more RAM. Xbox engineering lead Mike Ybarra said on Twitter today that developers now have 9 GB of GDDR5 RAM to work with. The system itself has 12 GB of RAM in total.

In his tweet, Ybarra said, "We'll keep tuning Scorpio to empower creators to share the best versions of their games."

We’ll keep tuning Scorpio to empower creators to share the best versions of their games. Unlocked extra GB of RAM for them, now 9GB of GDDR5 — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) June 8, 2017

In other news, Microsoft recently trademarked a new "S" logo with a break in the middle, which may or may not be connected to Scorpio--you can see that logo here.

Microsoft's E3 2017 briefing takes place at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. The company is expected to formally announce Scorpio's name, price, and release date during the event.

In other Scorpio news, Microsoft has released new E3 teasers that invite fans to "feel true power."

