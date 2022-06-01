Xbox Pride Controller Revealed For Pride Month Alongside Halo, Forza Content

Microsoft and Xbox have announced plans to celebrate Pride Month, which is June, and this includes a new Pride-themed Xbox controller that fans can customize using the Xbox Design Lab. New Pride-themed content is also headed to Halo Infinite and the Forza franchise this month.

In a blog post, Microsoft said last year's limited batch of Pride controllers were well received, but fans wanted them to be more widely available. So this year, anyone who lives in a country where Xbox Design Lab is supported can make their own.

"This year's Pride top case design brings together 34 community flags in a fine, interwoven manner to celebrate the nuance, complexity, intersectionality, and strength of the many LGBTQIA+ communities," Microsoft said. "You can customize all other parts of the controller with a broad color palette, metallic finishes, rubberized grips, and even add engraving to make your Pride controller unique to you."

What an Xbox Pride controller can look like using Xbox Design Lab

Fans can build their own Pride Xbox controller beginning June 9.

"In celebrating Pride this year, we invite LGBTQIA+ communities and allies to unite in their support for justice and equality, and to amplify voices that combat discrimination around the globe. Team Xbox shares our support for the LGBTQIA+ communities within gaming, while raising awareness of current issues impacting these communities," The Coalition's Kate Rayner said in a blog post.

"It is more important than ever to recognize that systems of inequity based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, class, and other forms of discrimination intersect and ultimately affect us all. The global issues that LGBTQIA+ communities face are interconnected and we must seek to address them together," Rayner said.

Also for Pride Month, Microsoft is donating $170,000 to LGBTQIA+ nonprofits such as OutRight Action International, African Rainbow Family, National Center for Transgender Equality, Mermaids, Lavender Rights Project, and Fulcrum UA.

Additionally, the Xbox Gear Shop has a new 2022 Pride collection for different type of merch, while developer Don't Nod's narrative adventure game Tell Me Why is free on Xbox and Steam for June. Xbox Publishing will host a livestream event for Tell Me Why on June 23 to raise money for Trans Lifeline, while Xbox is donating $25,000 each to Transgender Law Center and Trans Lifeline.

In Halo Infinite, players can unlock the "Unity" nameplate and emblem simply by logging it--check out below.

Halo Infinite's Unity nameplate

In Forza Horizon 5, players can unlock a new rainbow livery for the 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roaster. The livery is also available in Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7--see it below.

The new Forza rainbow livery

This is just a small sampling of how Microsoft is marking Pride Month. Check out the full Xbox blog post to learn more.