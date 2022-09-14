Xbox PC App Updates Include HowLongToBeat Integration And Improved Performance

The Xbox app on PC has received various performance improvements and a revamped Game Details page including HowLongToBeat integration.

For the unfamiliar, HowLongToBeat is a website that polls players about their playtimes and presents an average length for various playstyles. The Xbox App on PC will now display information from the website right in the app. The playtime data will be split into four categories:

Main Story: meaning how much time is required to see credits

Main + Extras: meaning a play-through that focuses on the main story but completes some side quests and optional activities

Completionist: a 100% playthrough, i.e. getting all the achievements, blocking out the map, etc.

Combined: which is an average of all the numbers from the previous categories.

If you click the view details button, you'll be taken to the HowLongToBeat website, where you can submit your own times and manage your games library, as well as access community reviews and playthrough notes.

The game details page will also show more information about the game in question. Trailers, screenshots, and the game description can be viewed at the top of the page.

Additionally, the app should now have better performance. After the update, the app will launch up to 15% faster. Crash-free sessions have also improved up to 99.9%. Player reports of games not downloading or installing properly have been reduced in half since the update. Searches should bring up more relevant results and those result should show up around 20% faster.