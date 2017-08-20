Xbox One's Original Xbox Backwards Compatibility Feature Still Coming

At E3 2017, Microsoft announced that backwards compatibility support for original Xbox games was coming to Xbox One at some point in the future. We haven't heard much about that lately, but now Xbox boss Phil Spencer has confirmed the feature is still on the way.

Asked if Microsoft is planning to make any announcements about original Xbox backwards compatibility support this year, Spencer said he hopes that happens. "I hope to bring more on [Original Xbox backwards compatibility] this year, yes," he said.

The quote doesn't make it exactly clear if it's Spencer's hope that Microsoft announces more details about OG Xbox backwards compatibility support this year or if that's when the feature will actually launch. We'll report back with more information as it's released.

At E3, Microsoft said it plans to launch OG Xbox backwards compatibility on Xbox One sometime in 2017, though it's not clear if this the full release or a if it might be for when the feature rolls out for Xbox Insider testers.

Games in the OG Xbox backwards compatibility will "look and play better" on Xbox One, according to Microsoft. Right now, only two titles are confirmed for the lineup: Crimson Skies and Fuzion Frenzy.

The Original Xbox backwards compatibility catalog won't be as extensive as it is for Xbox 360 titles, of which there are around 400 games available.

"We have multiple games up and running--we just decided to tease the first one[s]," Microsoft executive Dave McCarthy explained about Microsoft's E3 reveal of the first two games. "There will be a library of games available, for sure."

