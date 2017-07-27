Xbox One's Game Pass Adds Seven Games For August

More games are on the way to Xbox Game Pass in August. The Netflix-style subscription service will soon be home to seven more games. Starting on August 1, Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One will be able to play the following games:

Seven new titles are being added to Xbox Game Pass starting 01 August. See the full list here: https://t.co/nelK7foW2u pic.twitter.com/ks5zIV99zT — 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 27, 2017

These are the full versions of these games. Like other Game Pass titles, they are downloaded and played right off your hard drive, rather than being streamed (as is the case with PlayStation Now). The Netflix-style service is home to more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that can be played on Xbox One for $10/£8/AU$11 per month.

Microsoft doesn't mention any games leaving Game Pass in August. We know that the library is not permanent, like the EA/Origin Access Vault. Games will eventually rotate out, but it seems likely that what's in there will stay for the time being, given the service is still so new. You can check out our full list to see all the Xbox Pass Games titles.

We also learned this week what titles will be offered for free through Games With Gold--which is an entirely unrelated service--next month. Starting on August 1, Slime Rancher (which makes its Xbox One debut on that day) will be free alongside three other games. In the meantime, you can see what's on sale on the Xbox Store this week.