Xbox One's Biggest News This Week Includes Xbox One X Release And Lots of Deals

The Xbox One X launch is just days away. Be sure to check out its specs comparison to the rest of this generation and everything you need to know about the upgrade. This week's Xbox news is more about what's coming and how to save money. We're seeing updates to bigger titles Like Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Origins, but also some great deals going on at Walmart and Newegg before Black Friday.

New and Forthcoming Releases

Xbox One X

Check Out The Biggest Xbox One X Enhanced Games: Check out this article on the biggest Xbox One X Enhanced games, which has a list of 4K enhanced titles. Some of our noteworthy games include Assassin's Creed Origins, Gears of War 4, and Wolfenstein 2.

Xbox One X Midnight Launch Events At GameStop Announced: Can't wait for the Xbox One X? You'll be able to pick up your pre-order at GameStop on launch day at over 2,000 participating stores.

Xbox Backwards Compatibility

New Xbox One Backwards Compatible Game Now Available: Xbox title Deadly Premonition is now available on Xbox One's backwards compatibility list. It follows 13 other original Xbox titles.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PUBG Xbox One Release Date Is In December: Beloved battle royal PC title PUBG will make its debut on Xbox One this winter.

Updates

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Update 1.0.6 Out Now On PS4, Xbox One, And PC; Full Patch Notes Released: The biggest changes in this patch are to faction rallies and how they deal out faction tokens, as well as enemy resources.

Destiny 2 Curse Of Osiris DLC Increases The Level Cap: Destiny 2's first expansion is due in December and aside from all the other features it will bring, it will also raise your level cap from 20 to 25.

For Honor

Ahead Of Next Update, For Honor Will Be Free To Play On PS4, Xbox One, And PC: For Honor will see a free-play weekend on all platforms from November 9 to 12 before it heads into its fourth season.

Assassin's Creed Origins

New Assassin's Creed Origins Update Out Now, Here's What It Does: Update 1.03 brings in new photo mode features, visual and audio upgrades, and some gameplay fixes. This update is avaiable now on all platforms.

Deals

Xbox Live Gold

November 2017 Free Games With Gold For Xbox One, Xbox 360 Revealed: TrackMania Turbo and Nights Into Dreams are heading this month's free game lineup for Xbox Live Gold members. Later this month, Tales from the Borderlands and Deadfall Adventures will be up for grabs.

Xbox One Deals With Gold And Game Sales For This Week Announced: Looking ahead into this coming week are the latest Games with Gold Discounts. UFC 2, The Escapists: The Walking Dead, and XCOM 2 have all seen their prices slashed.

Bundles

Snag a Battlefield 1 Xbox One S Bundle For $200 Before Black Friday: Right now, Walmart is offering the 500GB Battlefield 1 Xbox One S bundle for $80 off.

Get A Free Copy Of Call Of Duty: WW2 With Any Xbox One S Bundle: It's just as it sounds: get any new Xbox One S bundle from Newegg and snag a free copy of the latest Call of Duty.

Black Friday

Black Friday Game Deals: PS4 And Xbox One Discounted At Costco: The holiday season is kicking into full swing. Costco is already priming your wallets for Black Friday with a $300 Xbox One S Sports bundle deal and $220 bundle with an extra controller and three months of Xbox Games Pass.

Black Friday Game Deals: Get A Cheap Xbox One And PS4 At Kohl's: This Black Friday, if you're looking for a slick limited edition Xbox One, the 1TB Halo Wars 2 bundle will be on sale for $330. It's also a great time to grab an extra controller for $40.

BlizzCon

Overwatch

BlizzCon 2017: New Overwatch Hero Moira Announced: Blizzard opened its annual convention with a bang. The title's character roster is still expanding with a new face: Moira, a healer/DPS hybrid character.

New Overwatch Map Is A Blizzard Theme Park, PTR Release Coming Soon: Announced shortly after the reveal of Overwatch's forthcoming character Moira, a brand-new map will come to the title on all platforms in 2018. It's due out on the public test realm on PC soon.

For more BlizzCon news, check out our full news roundup.