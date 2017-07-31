Xbox One X Will Help Grow The Industry, Ubisoft CEO Says

One of the biggest storylines in gaming this year is Microsoft's Xbox One X. The super-powerful $500 console launches in November, and Ubisoft believes it could have a big impact on the industry overall. Speaking to GameSpot, CEO Yves Guillemot started off by saying Assassin's Creed: Origins, which Microsoft is a marketing partner for, takes "good advantage" of the console.

He went on to say that he's encouraged by the move by Microsoft to focus on power for the Xbox One X instead of a peripheral like Kinect. The decision to include Kinect with every Xbox One was a much-criticised move, and Microsoft eventually un-bundled the camera.

"We did a deal with Microsoft on Assassin's Creed: Origins, which is taking really good advantage of the power of the machine," Guillemot said. "We like very much what they are doing because instead of having a Kinect or something this time the industry went after more power for the machine, so more immersion, better AI, and overall better games.

"We like that because it means the industry will grow because the better the experiences, the more people want to have it. We think it has a good potential. If Microsoft is really behind it, it can do well."

The Xbox One X launches on November 7, priced at $500, a price point that some analysts believe is too high and could hurt the system's ability to appeal to a wide audience. For its part, Microsoft has always described Xbox One X (which was previously known as Project Scorpio) as a "premium" console. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been open in saying he believes the lower-priced Xbox One S will sell far better than the Xbox One X.

Pre-orders for the Xbox One X will open "soon," according to Spencer. Internationally, the console will cost £450 / AU $650.

If you're attending Gamescom next month in Germany, you can go hands on with the Xbox One X.

Keep checking back with GameSpot for more from our conversation with Guillemot. We met up with the Ubisoft executive on a trip to Ubisoft's offices in Singapore and Shanghai. Ubisoft paid for GameSpot's travel and accomodation.