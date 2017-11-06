Xbox One X Will Have A Midnight Release At Best Buy

Xbox One X is due to hit shelves tomorrow, and one of the US's largest retailers wants to make sure players don't have to wait even a minute longer than they have to. Select Best Buy stories on the east coast will be opening at midnight tonight to start selling the console.

To see which locations are holding the midnight event, you can head over to Best Buy's Xbox One X website to search by location. Stores on the west coast, on the other hand, will be opening at 9PM on Monday. You should call your local store in advance to confirm. Certain stores will also be holding demo days on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 from 12PM - 7PM, and you can also get a look at those listings on the retailer's site.

Best Buy isn't the only store hosting midnight events for the Xbox One X. More than 2,000 GameStop locations are also opening at 12:01AM to start selling, and players can trade in their existing Xbox One or other items to earn discounts on the price of the new console.

Xbox One X is the smallest and most powerful Xbox console to date. We recently unboxed one to show you everything that comes with the retail unit. More than 130 Xbox One games will receive enhancements when played on the system, including Assassin's Creed Origins, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Call of Duty: WWII, among many others. You can find the full list of Xbox One X-enhanced games here. You can learn more about Microsoft's new console in our full Xbox One X review and review roundup.