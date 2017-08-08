Xbox One X Version Of Project Cars 2 Will Look "Significantly" Better Than PS4 Pro, Dev Says

Microsoft has been saying for a while now that Xbox One X versions of multiplatform games will look and run better than any other console edition. While that remains to be seen, it looks like Project Cars 2 will at least look better running on Microsoft's Xbox One X.

Speaking to TrustedReviews, game director Stephen Viljoen said people playing on Xbox One X will see the best-looking version of the game on console. "I can't tell you exactly what all the various sliders will be at when you're on Xbox One X versus on PS4 Pro, but obviously they'll be higher [on Xbox One X], so there will be a significant, a noticeable improvement, because you have better hardware."

This is no surprise to hear, as the Xbox One X is the most powerful console ever made. According to Microsoft, it has 40 percent more power than the PS4 Pro.

While the PC edition of Project Cars 2 will look and perform the best if you have a beefy enough rig, Viljoen remarked that the Xbox One X is a "great piece of hardware." The developer is looking forward to "making the most of it," adding that Project Cars 2 will look and run better on Xbox One X than any other system out there apart from a high-end PC.

You can read the full interview here at TrustedReviews.

Project Cars 2 launches on September 22 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. GameSpot is meeting with the developers next week and we'll have more on the game soon. For now, you can check out all the cars and all the tracks through GameSpot's new videos below.

The Xbox One X launches in November, priced at $500. Internationally, it will go for £449, €499, CA$599, and AU$649.