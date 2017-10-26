Xbox One X Unboxing: See What You Get With A Retail Unit

Xbox One X launches on November 7, and ahead of this Microsoft has sent in a final retail version of its 4K-equipped console for us to check out. The original, beefy Xbox One received a redesign with the Xbox One S, packing the same tech into a much smaller frame. But with the Xbox One X, Microsoft is introducing a whole load of extra horsepower, without increasing the size.

While we're not quite ready to show you that power in action, or to deliver our verdict on the new hardware (keep an eye out for that on the site next week), we are able to provide the content we know you crave most: an unboxing. In the video above Lucy and Tamoor dig into the retail Xbox One X package and lay out everything included.

GameSpot recently talked to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who said the Xbox One X isn't for everyone. Instead, it's an option for people looking for the "very best experience" when it comes to playing games on Xbox.

"Whether you're on a 1080p TV or a 4K TV, you're going to have a great experience," he said. "But it's not for everybody. It's like when we built the Xbox One Elite controller, we didn't try to say to everybody, 'If you need an extra controller, go buy the Elite controller.' We sold a ton of those controllers. We know in the gaming segment, there are a lot of people who play games casually and there's also people where gaming is their number one hobby.

"Their number one form of entertainment, and we want to give them the very best experience. I've played games in true 4K with HDR, and they look fantastic. But it doesn't mean everybody has to do that. So we're giving gamers a choice. Whether we've pushed the innovation too far? It's hard to do that with gamers. I guess we'll see; I feel very confident in the product we have coming to market."

You can read GameSpot's full interview with Phil Spencer here, and it's well worth checking out. It encapsulates all the stories featured below, plus a little more insight from Spencer on 4K TVs, staying ahead of the curve in tech, and Microsoft's strategy for third-party games.