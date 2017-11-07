Xbox One X Release Is Here, Out Now Worldwide

The wait is over, and Xbox One X's release date has finally arrived. Fans all over the world are getting their hands on Microsoft's new console, and digging in to all the Xbox One X's enhanced games.

The new device offers the most powerful specs available in a console, helping Xbox One games to look better than ever. For more on how the console's specs translate to what you actually see, check out our Xbox One X review. You can also see a wider view of critical opinion in our review roundup, or take a look at everything you need to know about the Xbox One X.

If you're looking for more on the new device, you can check out our Xbox One X graphics comparison with a PC and an original Xbox One, or take a look at how Halo 5 is being enhanced for Xbox One X.

Microsoft says Xbox One X is for the "discerning connoisseur of gaming," and that it's not for everyone. What do you think about the new device? Are you planning on picking one up? Let us know in the comments, or check out all of our personal Xbox One X predictions. And if you haven't decided on whether to pick one up yet, the Xbox One X costs US $500 / £450 / AU $650--check out our Xbox One X buying guide on where's best to grab your unit.