Xbox One X Release Draws Closer, New TV Spot Released

Right on schedule, Microsoft today released a new TV commercial for the Xbox One X. Microsoft is going all out with the "Feel True Power" campaign, which kicks off with this spot during the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead and Sunday Night Football.

It's a pretty slick trailer. The idea is that everything you do on your console--games, movies, etc., will look better if you have an Xbox One X. The console is 40 percent more powerful than the PS4 Pro and offers 4K support if you have a compatible TV. So of course, it uses the Kanye West song "Power."

Microsoft is billing the Xbox One X as the "world's most powerful console." Indeed, it is 40 percent more powerful than the PS4 Pro. It doesn't replace the Xbox One S, which will remain on the market and will sell better than the Xbox One X, according to Microsoft. All Xbox One S games play on Xbox One, and your controllers work as well.

The "Feel True Power" campaign is rolling out globally now. It is "designed to appeal to all gamers, taking the audience on an emotional roller coaster to elicit emotions like awe, excitement, fear, and passion," Microsoft says.

The Xbox One X launches on November 7, priced at $500 in the US. Keep checking back with GameSpot for lots more on the system in the days and weeks ahead.