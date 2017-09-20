Xbox One X Pre-Orders Open Again Today, List Of "Enhanced" Titles Grows

Last month at Gamescom, Microsoft opened pre-orders for the Project Scorpio edition of the Xbox One X, which comes with special markings. Those consoles sold through very quickly. Today, Microsoft opened pre-orders for the standard version of the Xbox One X, so if you missed out on the first round, now you have another chance to get one.

You can pre-order one right now through Microsoft's own Microsoft Store and Microsoft.com along with many other retailers such as GameStop and Amazon.

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's fastest pre-ordered Xbox console ever. The console launches on November 7 for $500 / £449 / AU $649. It has an 8-core CPU, 12 GB GDDR 5 RAM, and six teraflops of performance, and compatible with standard-edition Xbox One games and controllers.

More than 130 games will be "enhanced" for Xbox One X, and this will continue to grow, Microsoft says. You can see a list of all of these titles here.

For lots more on how to pre-order an Xbox One X, check out GameSpot's detailed breakdown here.