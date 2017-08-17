Xbox One X Pre-Order Info, News, Trailers, And More Teased For Gamescom

Microsoft's Gamescom briefing is coming up soon and it sounds like it's going to be a good one. The company today posted a hype trailer for the event that says the company's Gamescom event will include "the hottest news from the most highly anticipated games" and "world premiere trailers." The video's description, meanwhile, says that "Xbox One X pre-order info is coming!"

The show kicks off on Sunday, August 20, starting at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST. That comes out to 5 AM AEST on Monday, August 21, for people in Australia.

Pre-orders for the Xbox One X will reportedly open on Sunday, August 20. The console costs US $500 / £449 / AU $649, and launches on November 7 worldwide.

Xbox One X is a more powerful version of the Xbox One, and it's more powerful than the PS4 and PS4 Pro. It's also the smallest console Microsoft has ever made. The Xbox One X supports your existing games and controllers.

As for the Xbox Gamescom briefing, Xbox boss Phil Spencer stated on Twitter that we'll hear about Xbox One X game support and described the event as "something we haven't done in awhile at Gamescom; it will be different from what fans expect, but I'm excited."

The trailer above contains references to Forza Motorsport 7, Gears of War 4, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. We'll bring you all the big news from the show as it's announced.

What are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below!