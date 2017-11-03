Xbox One X, PC, And Xbox One Graphics Comparison: Gears Of War 4 And Killer Instinct

Microsoft has been touting the power and capabilities of the Xbox One X when it comes to graphics, but now that we have the console on hand, we can now see these enhancements side-by-side with other platforms. For the video above, we took Gears of War 4 and Killer Instinct for a spin on the Xbox One X, Xbox One, and PC, and captured identical scenes to see which version looks best.

The Xbox One version of both games were running an upscaled 1080p resolution. While the Xbox One X had the rendering preference set to Visuals for the highest quality, the footage was captured in 1080p. The PC versions used Ultra graphics settings at 1080p and ran off a system equipped with two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 video cards in SLI. Aside from visual quality, you'll notice that the PC version runs 60+ frames per second, but the Xbox One X can get close to that framerate when set to Performance mode.

This is just a taste of what Microsoft's new console can do, and if you want to read more about it, be sure to read through our full review of the Xbox One X itself. While discussing Gears of War 4, reviewer Jimmy Thang said, "In terms of pure image fidelity, it surprisingly looked better than our high-end gaming PC equipped with a GTX 1080 running the game maxed out, as it offered extra dynamic shadows that don't seem to be available on the PC. Unfortunately, the game doesn't run at 60 FPS here on the Xbox One X, so a high-end PC will be able to beat it in terms of framerate."

Find out what other games will be taking advantage of the new console's beefy hardware in our compilation of the biggest Xbox One X enhanced games that'll receive 4K and HDR upgrades, or check out the full list of games that have or will get visual upgrades. The Xbox One X launches on November 7 for $500 USD / £449 GBP / $649 AUD.