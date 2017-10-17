Xbox One X Patches Confirmed For Halo: MCC And Halo Wars 2

Today during a livestream event, Microsoft made some big announcements about the Halo franchise, including new Xbox One X patches and ongoing support for Halo 5. We already knew that Halo 5 will receive an Xbox One X update, and today developer 343 confirmed that Halo Wars 2 is also getting patched to unlock "visual upgrades" on the new console. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is also getting an Xbox One X update, while players can also expect updates that include bug fixes and improvements.

Overall, 343 wants to "bring [Halo: MCC] forward and modernize many of the game's systems to take advantage of Xbox platform advancements since its original launch." The game had its share of serious struggles at launch, so it's nice to see support continue in this way, years after release.

As part of this, 343 is launching a "flighting" program for The Master Chief Collection whereby players can test new patches. This is scheduled to begin in Spring 2018. More details on the specifics will be announced later.

The other big news about Halo Wars 2 is that it's adding support for the Xbox Arena system. This feature, which debuted in May, allows players to create their own tournaments. Additionally, 343 is adding cross-play support between the Xbox One and PC versions of Halo Wars 2. All of these new features are scheduled to launch in "late October."

As for Halo 5, 343 announced an "Overtime" program for the game. This includes a number of new features, content, and support, starting with an Xbox One X update for the game that "takes advantage of the extra power of Xbox One X to deliver higher visual fidelity for players who have compatible hardware."

In terms of new content, 343 is rolling out the Oddball gametype, featuring new medals and voice cover. Additionally, there will be a big November update for Halo 5 that introduces a series of weapon balance changes. What's more, 343 is launching a new app for Windows 10 that lets players host a local server on the same network as their Xbox One that should ideally allow for a low-latency experience.

In other news, 343 has confirmed that the Halo World Championship event is returning in 2018, and as part of this the developer is launching team skins. There will also be skins based on some of the major countries and regions in the tournament, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

No new Halo games have been announced, but Halo 6 is surely on the way and it sounds like it will have split-screen, thankfully.