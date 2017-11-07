Xbox One X Just Released, And You Can Already Get A Free Game By Buying One

Xbox One X has been released, marking the debut of the most powerful gaming console to date. Provided you haven't already purchased one but are interested in doing so, you can already pick up a freebie alongside the system--so long as you're okay with not getting your hands on one for launch day.

Over on Ebay, where we often see launch-day discounts or promotions, you can pick up an Xbox One X with a free copy of Ghost Recon: Wildlands right now for $500. This is available through highly rated seller Antonline and features free shipping. It can be shipped to the US, Canada, the UK, and many other countries.

Wildlands is among the best-selling games of the year. The co-op-oriented action game takes the Ghost Recon series into an open-world setting. You can read more about it in our Ghost Recon: Wildlands review, though keep in mind the game has received a number of updates since launch. That includes the recent addition of the free Ghost War competitive multiplayer mode.

As for Xbox One X, there's no denying it's a powerful console. Our Xbox One X review dives into what you can expect. Whether one is right for you will vary depending on your setup (a 4K TV is recommended but not required) and interest in playing improved versions of games that are playable on a standard Xbox One. An increasing number of titles have received free updates to introduce various graphical and performance boosts, and the system is capable of making games look better across the board. You can check out the full list of all the Xbox One X-enhanced games to see which ones are set to receive updates to really take advantage of the system's horsepower.