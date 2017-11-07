Xbox One X Is Here, So Sony UK Just Announced A PS4 Pro Bundle For The Same Price

If you're in the market for a 4K games console, you now have two options: PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. Sony made a lot of announcements recently at its Paris Games Week showcase, but we did not get a PS4 Pro price cut or deal ahead of the Xbox One X's release, as some expected. Cut to today, and just as Microsoft's new system is hitting store shelves, Sony has not-so-coincidentally announced a new PS4 Pro bundle.

Dubbed the Only on PlayStation bundle, it consists of a PS4 Pro and a handful of PS4-exclusive games released this year. These include Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Gran Turismo Sport, Wipeout Omega Collection, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Horizon's new DLC expansion, The Frozen Wilds. This is priced at £450--the same amount that Xbox One X costs without any games. Sony indirectly acknowledges as much in its announcement tweet, which followed the price with a winking emoji.

£450 means this is priced at £100 more than a PS4 Pro bundle with one game (FIFA 18), making this a legitimately good deal for those who are interested in what's included. It's currently only available through Game (where it's out of stock as of this writing). However, if you are shopping for a 4K system, one thing to bear in mind is that the PS4 Pro lacks a 4K Blu-ray player, something that is included in both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

For a full rundown on the two systems, check out our PS4 Pro review and Xbox One X review. If you decide you'd prefer the latter, you can take advantage of a free Xbox One X game promotion right now.