Xbox One X Is Best Bang For Your Buck For Power And Performance In Console Space, Microsoft Says

Microsoft's Xbox One X console launches this November. It's the most power console ever made, and it's aimed at people who want an ultra-high def console gaming experience, according to Microsoft's Dave McCarthy.

Asked who the Xbox One X is aimed at, McCarthy told us that people who want the very best will want the Xbox One X. That being said, the Xbox One S has features like HDR and 4K support (for those with capable TVs), so it's all about choice, he said.

"It was a really conscious move on our part to support customer choice," McCarthy said. "I think people are going to decide what they want to gravitate to. I think when they see experiences running on Xbox One X, whether it be games where developers haven't touched a thing and they're just loading faster with smoother frame rates and they are looking better, or it's an experience like Forza Motorsport 7 or Anthem where it's been really crafted with the high-end capabilities in mind, they'll see the difference."

"If they're not ready to make the jump, [all of the Xbox One S controllers, games, and accessories are] going to work whenever they do make the jump [to Xbox One X]," McCarthy added. "But I would get back to that point of, if you really place a premium on ultra-high definition, high fidelity, spatial audio, all those things, you will not find a better price, performance combination and design than you will with Xbox One X."

McCarthy has already addressed the fact that the Xbox One X, at $500, is much more expensive than the PS4 Pro, the console it will likely be compared to most. "As far as I'm aware, there is nothing that offers the combination of power and performance at the price that we're doing right now [with Xbox One X]," he said.

he Xbox One X launches on November 3. Internationally, it will go for £450, €500, CA$600, and AU$650. For lots more on the console, check out GameSpot's breakdown of everything we know so far.

