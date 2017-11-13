Xbox One X Had A Much Better First Week Than PS4 Pro In UK

It's been almost a full week since Xbox One X launched around the globe, and Microsoft's powerful new console is off to a strong start, particularly in the UK. The system has sold more than 80,000 units in the region during its first seven days on the market.

Notably, that makes Xbox One X's first-week sales the same as Nintendo Switch's when it launched back it March. It's also significantly ahead of PS4 Pro's launch-week sales in the UK; Sony's console moved roughly 50,000 units during its first week last November and took four weeks to hit 80,000 sales.

That's certainly an impressive start for the new console, especially considering the new PS4 Pro bundle Sony just launched the UK. On the same day that Xbox One X released, Sony not-so-coincidentally announced the Only on PlayStation bundle, which consists of a PS4 Pro and a handful of new PS4-exclusive releases: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Gran Turismo Sport, Wipeout Omega Collection, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Horizon's new DLC expansion, The Frozen Wilds. The bundle retails for £450, the same price as an Xbox One X without any games.

The UK isn't the only region Xbox One X has been performing well; on Twitter, Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg said the console is "seeing similar results across Europe" and that North America's sales numbers are "much bigger." While he didn't share any specific figures for North America, GameStop sold through nearly its entire stock of consoles on launch day.

If you're undecided about which 4K console to pick up, you can check out our head-to-head article comparing Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. You can also consult our PS4 Pro review and Xbox One X review for the full rundown on each system.