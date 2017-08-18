Xbox One X Enhancements For ReCore Coming In Definitive Edition - Report

It sure looks like the rumoured ReCore: Definitive Edition is indeed real. Following multiple leaks, the Microsoft Store posted a product page for the unannounced game, according to Gematsu.

According to the site, the product page--which no longer appears to be functional--said that the game would be available for Xbox One and PC on August 29, priced at $30.

The Definitive Edition will reportedly include a new "Eye of Obsidian" mission and T8-NK Corebot frame. The listing also reportedly said the game will have enhancements for Xbox One X, along with HDR support.

Earlier this week, ReCore's official Twitter account said some kind of ReCore announcement is coming on August 20. This is the same day as Microsoft's Gamescom briefing, so it could be that an announcement is made there.

The Xbox Gamescom briefing is also expected to bring news about Xbox One X pre-order information. The briefing begins at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST / 9 PM CEST. That comes out to 5 AM AEST on August 21 for people in Australia.

Designed by Mega Man's Keiji Inafune, ReCore launched in September 2016 at a budget price of $40. The game, which was the first in Microsoft's Xbox Play Anywhere Xbox One/PC program, saw middle-of-the-road reviews. It was discounted quickly, and you can get it for around $20 right now.

For more on ReCore, check out GameSpot's review and what other critics are saying. In other news, the game is adding 4K support later this year.