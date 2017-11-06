Xbox One X Enhancements For Halo 5 Revealed

Microsoft's Halo 5: Guardians is among the more than 130 Xbox One games that is getting or already has been updated to take advantage of the Xbox One X's power. Now, 343's studio head for FPS games, Chris Lee, has revealed more specifics about how Halo 5 leverages the power of the console.

In an interview with the Xbox Wire, Lee said the Xbox One "provides a ton of additional power." Specifically, the level of detail on elements that are further away are increased. And if you have a 4K TV, you may notice a "ton of detail" on things like characters, weapons, and vehicles, beyond what you would see on a 1080p set.

"From the materials and stitches on our Spartan's gloves to operator instructions on the ARs all the little details really shine," Lee said.

He added that that Halo 5's campaign and multiplayer see benefits on Xbox One X, especially in more intense things like the Warzone mode and larger campaign maps. Additionally, load times are "significantly faster," Lee said.

"The amount of visual detail that pops in 4K, from the texture of your Spartan's glove holding a Magnum to the crisp details of the world of Sanghelios, really adds to the overall feel of the game," Lee added. "The amount of detail that players didn’t know was there will be a nice surprise."

Microsoft worked with Canadian game studio SkyBox labs on Halo 5, and this includes the Xbox One X enhancements. You can expect Microsoft to continue to think about how to best leverage the power of the Xbox One X with its future games.

"We have a lot of ambition for future projects. 4K lets us show a ton of detail in our assets. HDR is a great technology for a sci-fi game with vibrant color and FXs as a critical part of our gameplay sandbox," Lee said.

You can read the full Xbox Wire post to hear everything Lee had to say about Halo 5 and the power of the Xbox One X. The update that adds Xbox One X support came out last week, also introducing new game modes and major weapon balance changes.

The Xbox One X launches on November 7, priced at $500 in the US. For lots more on the device, check out GameSpot's feature, "Xbox One X Release Date, Games, Review, And Everything You Need To Know."