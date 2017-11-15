Xbox One X Enhancements Coming To Two More Games This Week

Kill zombies and kick the football in high-res.

If you were one of the early purchasers of the Xbox One X, chances are you've been following closely which games have received makeovers for the more powerful console. This week brings good news, with two more games getting the Xbox One X treatment: Killing Floor 2 and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018.

They're about as different as two games can get; after all, you'll be literally covering the walls with zombie blood in KF2, while in PES 2018 you'll obviously be playing soccer. In any case, it's good news for the Xbox One X's library of enhanced games.

Killing Floor 2 is receiving a pretty substantial graphical and performance update, although don't hold your breath for native 4K. Developer Tripwire is bumping up the game's resolution to 1800p, upscaled to 4K. In addition, players can expect higher-res textures and other visual improvements.

Konami hasn't detailed the enhancements coming to PES 2018, but it's a good bet that you'll see a bump in resolution and some improved textures. The game already runs at 60 frames per second on all platforms, so it's unlikely that there'll be a meaningful performance boost.

For a look at all the enhanced games currently available, and all the games that are getting enhancements in the future, take a look at our list here.

