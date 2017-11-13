Xbox One X And PS4 Pro Won't Run AC Origins In Native 4K, But Enhancements Still Look Great

With the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro out now, the continual analysis of how multiplatform games run on both suped-up systems is in full swing. Digital Foundry, a division of Eurogamer known for its tech analysis, took an in-depth look at Assassin's Creed Origins recently and compared the performance and visual quality of the game on both platforms.

First thing to note is that the game uses dynamic resolution scaling; the render resolution will adjust itself in real time based on how graphically demanding the game gets to maintain a consistent framerate. To alleviate the loss in quality, Origins uses temporal anti-aliasing that reduces jaggies while making the overall image look softer.

According to Digital Foundry, the Xbox One X was able to hit a maximum resolution of 3584x2016, which is very close to true 4K (3840x2160). However, during the most common gameplay situations, the resolution settled between 1700p and 1800p. On the PS4 Pro, the highest resolution recorded was 1584p (2816x1584), but was consistently running 1440p (2560x1440). As far as resolution minimums, the Xbox One X didn't dip any lower than 1656p and the PS4 Pro didn't go below 1350p.

Aside from resolution, the two versions of the game share similar quality when it comes to visual effects; draw distances and general level of detail were said to be the same. On both the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, framerate was said to be much more consistent than the consoles' standard counterparts. Author David Bierton stated, "Frame-rates that regularly dip under 30fps on the older kit resolve much closer to the target performance level on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X."

The PC version is capable of 60 FPS, native 4k (2160p), and can push shadow detail further than either of the upgraded consoles, but would require a high-end machine. It's unclear what PC specs and settings would produce this level of experience, though. Bierton concluded that the standard PS4 "can feel overtaxed at times," which is a problem exacerbated on the Xbox One. While the PC is capable of offering the best version, the extra pixel count puts the Xbox One X version ahead of the PS4 Pro.

If you want more detail and the full report, including how high dynamic range (HDR) works in the game, you can read that on Digital Foundry or watch their video below. Be sure to read our Assassin's Creed Origins review or use our guides and walkthroughs if you're already playing the game.