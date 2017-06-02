Xbox One System Update Out Now For Preview Members, Here's What It Does

Xbox One's latest system update is available to download now for Insider members, and there's some cool new features included.

According to Dualshockers, the patch adds the ability to invite friends to join in and broadcast alongside you in Microsoft's rebranded livestreaming app, Mixer. Microsoft does note, however, that until the feature is rolled out more widely, it's currently only available to Alpha Insiders, and not Beta members. You'll also need an Xbox Live Gold subscription to invite a friend to broadcast with you in your Party.

In addition, the new update lets you link a specific Microsoft account to a particular controller, meaning that next time you turn on your Xbox One, your favourite pad will sign you in immediately. This could be useful if, for example, you share your Xbox One with someone else and you each have a preferred controller.

Lastly, the latest Preview update fixes a bunch of minor bugs. Check out the full patch notes at the bottom of this article, via Dualshockers.

Just last week, Microsoft launched its new Netflix-style Game Pass service. Game Pass is a subscription-based service that allows users to play games from a library of select titles as much as they want. It's a separate service from Xbox Live Gold and costs $10/£8 per month, with no long-term subscription option available. Check out our list of all the Xbox Game Pass titles here.

Xbox One Preview Alpha Build 1706.170526-2218 Patch Notes

New Features

Welcome to 1706 on Xbox One! This month we're rolling out more fan-requested improvements, new features for Mixer, and much more!

Note: Not all planned features for the 1706 update are available at this time.

Profile

When a signed out user is selected in the Guide, the e-mail address associated with their account will now display under their profile. When the user is signed in, their account will also display under their profile on Home. This feature is enabled by default for adult accounts, and disabled for child accounts. Adult accounts can disable this feature by navigating to Settings > Account > Sign-in, security & passkey.

Co-streaming

You can now invite a friend to combine their game broadcast with yours! Sign in with an account that has an Xbox Live Gold subscription and invite a friend to your party. Once you've begun broadcasting your game from the Guide, you'll be able to select "Invite party to co-stream" from the Party tab. Co-streaming is currently available only to Alpha Insiders, so we'd suggest using the Insider forums to sync up with other Alpha Insiders to test out this feature.

Learn more about co-streaming and other features new to Mixer here, and be sure to complete the "Invite to Co-Stream" Quest and Survey in the Xbox Insiders Hub to provide your feedback!

Controller Linking

Signing into your Xbox account can now be done with a click of the Xbox button thanks to the new controller linking feature! You can now link an account to a specific controller by opening the Guide, navigating to Settings > Account > Sign-in, security & passkey and selecting the "This controller signs in…" option followed by "Link controller." From there, test the feature out for yourself by signing out of your account and then turning your controller off and then back on.

Find more detailed steps and provide your thoughts on this feature by accepting the Link Your Controller Quest in the Xbox Insider Hub!

Fixes

Windows Sonic

Fixed an issue which could cause distorted sounds and audio glitches when Windows Sonic is enabled.

Skype UWP

Fixed issues which could sometimes cause the Skype UWP to crash during use.

Mixer

Fixed an issue which sometimes caused the virtual keyboard to lose focus (preventing text from being entered).

Known Issues

Party Chat

When initiating a party chat session, the "Connecting" icon may never disappear and the party will fail to connect. Workaround : Create a new party and invite party members.



Audio

When using Windows Sonic or Dolby Atmos for headphones, you may hear static in the audio. This issue is being investigated by the development team.

Games & Apps

Game and app tiles may sometimes not be visible in Games & Apps.

Mixer