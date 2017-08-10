Xbox One Still Getting Four Old Halo Games Through Backwards Compatibility

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, and Halo: CE Anniversary are coming to Xbox One through backwards compatibility. We still don't know when they'll be added to the catalog, but fans can rest assured that Microsoft is still working on it. In the latest Halo weekly update, developer 343 gave an update on how it's coming along, starting off with, "Good news: back-compat is still a thing!"

The backwards compatibility team continues its efforts, "churning away on getting the titles prepared for public consumption on Xbox One hardware," 343 said. People internally at Microsoft have been play-testing the games in the past week.

However, there is still no word on when the games will actually be available.

Not only are all of those Halo games coming to Xbox One via backwards compatibility, but all the map packs are, too. The only issue is that the Noble Map Pack for Halo: Reach is not free as it should be. 343 is working with the Xbox Store team to fix this.

The Halo games are all already playable on Xbox One via The Master Chief Collection, which includes Halo: CE Anniversary, a Halo 2 remaster, Halo 3, and Halo 4 all running at 60 frames per second. Halo 3: ODST was also released into the package.

In other Halo news, 343 is working on a 4K update for Halo 5: Guardians on Xbox One X. Microsoft's super-powered console launches in November.