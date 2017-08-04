Xbox One Spotify App Finally On The Way - Report

Spotify has been available on PlayStation 4 for a while now, but up until now there's been no sign that it would ever come to Xbox One. Today, however, a new report suggests that you'll soon be able to use the app on Microsoft's console.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed users noticed that Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb appeared to be testing Spotify on his Xbox One. Hryb has teased other games and apps in the past through his Xbox account's activity.

The Verge then confirmed independently that the app will, in fact, launch on Xbox One. Neither Microsoft nor Spotify has said anything official yet, but The Verge reports that it's "coming soon." It's unclear how it'll work on Xbox; on PS4, you can stream music in the background while playing games.

In any case, it's a good bet that Major Nelson will be the one to announce the app. Keep an eye on GameSpot for more news about Spotify and any other new features coming to the console this year.