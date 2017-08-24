Xbox One Sales "Lagging" Ahead Of Xbox One X Launch At GameStop

GameStop today reported earnings for its latest quarter, and one of the notable takeaways was that Xbox One was called out as "lagging." One reason that the console might be performing worse right now is due to the upcoming launch of the Xbox One X, management said during an earnings call. The idea is that Xbox fans might be holding off on buying an Xbox One given that the more-powerful Xbox One X is coming in November.

"We're seeing underperformance of Xbox One versus PS4, which we believe is due to the coming Xbox One X launch," management said.

Microsoft has said on multiple occasions that the less-expensive Xbox One S will outsell the Xbox One X, given price is such an important element to the buying decision. The Xbox One X is targeted at the hardcore crowd who might be willing to spend more, Mike Ybarra told Eurogamer.

Xbox One X pre-orders opened this week at GameStop and other retailers. GameStop said it's encouraged by the initial response, but time will tell how it does in the end.

"We also just started taking pre-orders on the Xbox One X this week," GameStop said. "And while it's still early, we are pleased with the initial response to this powerful new console."

The $500 Xbox One X launches on November 7, but people who are at Gamescom 2017 this week can play it now. Additionally, the console will be playable at the GameStop Expo event this weekend.

For more on the Xbox One X, check out GameSpot's guide for how to pre-order the console.