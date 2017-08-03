Xbox One Getting "Rhythm-Violence" Game Thumper Very Soon

Thumper is an awesome "rhythm-violence" game that originally launched for PS4, PSVR, and PC in October last year. It later came to Oculus Rift, Steam VR, and Nintendo Switch, and it's now coming to Xbox One. The game will launch for Microsoft's console on August 18, developer Drool announced today.

Pricing has not been revealed for the platform, but the indie title usually costs US $20 / £16 / AU $30 on the PlayStation Store, and it's likely Xbox One pricing will be in line with that.

The game sees you take control of a scarab traveling at high speeds along a track, and you have to hit buttons and turn at the correct moments in rhythm. We named it one of the best VR games of 2016, and we awarded it a 9/10 in our review.

"Thumper thrives due to the way it marries speed, simple controls, and mesmerizing atmosphere," wrote critic Peter Brown. "It's far more convincing in VR, where you're enveloped in the game's space and free of distractions from the outside world, but it shouldn't be ignored by those without the appropriate hardware. Thumper, no matter how you play it, is too good to miss."

