Xbox One Getting Excellent Game About A Family Experiencing A Series Of Horrific Deaths

What Remains of Edith Finch launched in April for PS4 and PC to critical acclaim. Soon, it'll no longer be exclusive to those platforms: developer Giant Sparrow announced today that the game is coming to Xbox One.

Xbox players don't have long to wait, either. The game launches next week, on July 19, for $20. It's a beautiful narrative-driven adventure that follows the story of Edith Finch as she tries to discover what happened to her family. You can check out the game's new trailer below.

Giant Sparrow previously worked on The Unfinished Swan, another narrative adventure title with similar themes of life and death. Recently, creative director Ian Dallas sat down with GameSpot to discuss What Remains of Edith Finch, its connection to Unfinished Swan, and its ending moments. You can check out our full interview here.

When it was released in May, GameSpot gave the game a 9/10. Critic Justin Clark praised its art style and storytelling, writing, "It's not often that a game's plot slips past the bitterness of grief to finally get to the acceptance, but that's the triumph in What Remains of Edith Finch. Ultimately, if the game has any resemblance of a moral, it's that the bravest, most beautiful thing every one of us does is choose to keep going, despite knowing what's coming."