Xbox One Adds Three New Games This Week

A number of new games are now available for Xbox One. As was the case with PS4, this week is fairly light on releases; only three new titles have come out for Microsoft's console, the most notable undoubtedly being Destiny 2.

Beginning today, players can pick up Bungie's anticipated shooter from retailers and the Xbox Store. Full reviews of the game aren't available just yet, but based on early impressions from critics thus far, it certainly seems to be an improvement over the first Destiny. In GameSpot's Destiny 2 review-in-progress, critic Kallie Plagge says the game "builds on the original in smart ways" and called its story "a clear improvement over Destiny's much-maligned storytelling." We've put together a guide of everything players need to know heading into Destiny 2.

Beyond that, this week sees the release of Don't Knock Twice, which is also available on PS4. Billed as a first-person horror game based on a "terrifying urban legend," Don't Knock Twice has players exploring the depths of a grand manor house to uncover hidden clues and save their daughter. The game normally retails for $12.49, but players who pick it up within the next two week can download it for a slightly discounted $10.

This week's final release is Squish and the Corrupted Crystal, a side-scrolling platformer inspired by classic games like Sonic the Hedgehog. Players guide the shapeshifting Squish through fast-paced levels, using momentum and their ability to change forms to collect crystals and reach new areas. Squish and the Corrupted Crystal retails for $15.