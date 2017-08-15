Xbox One Adds Four New Games Today

Xbox One owners can pick up a handful of new titles from the Xbox Store. Today, four more games have been added to the digital service, with another three set to arrive throughout the rest of the week.

Today's batch of games is headlined by Sonic Mania, the new 2D Sonic adventure from Sega and Sonic fan game creators Headcannon and PagodaWest Games. Like the hedgehog's classic Genesis outings, Mania features 16-bit visuals and stars the series' original three heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. Along with a handful of new stages, the game also features remixed versions of classic Sonic levels. GameSpot's Sonic Mania review awarded it a 9/10. The game retails for $20/£16 and is also available on PS4 and Switch, with the PC release now coming on August 29.

Agents of Mayhem

Also available today is Agents of Mayhem, the newest game from Saints Row developer Volition. Like the aforementioned title, Agents of Mayhem is an open-world action game. The game puts players in the role of a group of super agents, each of whom has their own unique play styles and abilities. As the super agents, players will have to stop the evil organization LEGION. Critics are divided over Agents of Mayhem; GameSpot awarded the game a 4/10 in our Agents of Mayhem review and said of it, "There's little to Agents of Mayhem beyond its foul-mouthed and bombastic attitude, which push the game into grating and obnoxious territory." Agents of Mayhem is available for $60/£50 and is also out today for PS4 and PC.

Rounding out today's titles are Observer and The Pillars of the Earth. The former is a disturbing "cyberpunk horror game" that has players hacking into suspects' minds in order to gather evidence. The game earned a 9/10 in GameSpot's review and was called "a haunting and remarkable achievement." The latter, meanwhile, is a three-part interactive novel based on the fantasy series of the same name. Observer retails for $30/£24, while Pillars of the Earth runs for $40/£32.

Three other games are also slated to arrive on Xbox One this week. Tomorrow, August 16, sees the release of Conan Exiles and Circuit Breakers. Following that, the critically acclaimed rhythm-action game Thumper launches on August 18. You can see the full list of this week's new games below.

